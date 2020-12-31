ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 73.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 2,247,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 475,029 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at about $10,224,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

