Contrasting Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Champions Oncology and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $32.12 million 4.55 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -64.29 Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 19.72 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -8.98

Champions Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -4.18% -29.93% -7.41% Sutro Biopharma -43.34% -53.40% -34.91%

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Sutro Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

