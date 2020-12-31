Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Stock Price Up 6%

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 520,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 409,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

