Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.32. Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 151,580 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$178.85 million and a P/E ratio of -76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

