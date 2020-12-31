Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $110.86 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $156.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $483.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $484.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $473.59 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $489.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

NYSE CLB opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

