COTI Price Down 3.9% This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. COTI has a total market cap of $26.72 million and $6.88 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00563356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00160683 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00304144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00083129 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.