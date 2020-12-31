CoTrader Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $54,531.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00292737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $576.93 or 0.02002918 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

