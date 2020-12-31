CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $4.12. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 700 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.