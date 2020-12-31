Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Creative Realities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CREX) shares dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 610,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 935,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Realities during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

