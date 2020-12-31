Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $4,651,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $6,695,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $162.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,908. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 0.96. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.