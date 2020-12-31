Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Financial Survey

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) and Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Crédit Agricole, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 2 2 0 2.20 Crédit Agricole 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is more favorable than Crédit Agricole.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Crédit Agricole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 13.83% 13.40% 1.12% Crédit Agricole 19.31% 3.21% 0.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Crédit Agricole’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $7.35 billion 0.96 $1.06 billion $0.82 6.37 Crédit Agricole $22.57 billion 1.61 $8.06 billion $0.78 8.08

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crédit Agricole, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crédit Agricole shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, middle-market corporations, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 1,402 offices; 9,015 ATMs; and 3,007 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (MÃ©xico), S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander MÃ©xico, S.A., InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico operates as a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico, S.A. de C.V.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, forex, security lending and borrowing, custody, depositary bank, fund administration, middle-office solutions, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. operates as a subsidiary of SAS Rue La BoÃ©tie.

