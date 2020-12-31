Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) Shares Up 6%

Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201.44 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 198.20 ($2.59). 139,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 87,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £312.94 million and a PE ratio of -15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.79.

Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) Company Profile (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Speedboat RS2, a medical instrument through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.