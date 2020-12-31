Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 975,034 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 49,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

