Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0580 on Major Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $39.14 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Dcoin, BiteBTC and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00295216 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.40 or 0.02002938 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,455,707,761 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bibox, GOPAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, KuCoin, Bittrex, Bithumb Global, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit, Dcoin, DDEX, Fatbtc, Bithumb, DigiFinex, CPDAX, HitBTC, OceanEx, ABCC, Indodax, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

