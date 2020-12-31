CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Trading Up 8,730.1% Over Last Week

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $81.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 8,730.1% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00184372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00564823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049978 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

