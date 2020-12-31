Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 49,400 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,704.69.

About Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB)

CUB Energy Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of onshore oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2019, it had nine licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Ukraine. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

