Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.65% of Cubic worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Cubic stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

