Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 37,881 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 7,576.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,548,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. ValuEngine cut Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.