Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Matson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Matson by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX opened at $56.29 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.39 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 in the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.