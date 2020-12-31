Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 307,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 105,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE CS opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

