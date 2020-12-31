Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $507,000 in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIMI opened at $5.86 on Thursday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIMI shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

