Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 710 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

