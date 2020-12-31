Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 70,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

