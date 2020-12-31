Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

CMI stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $226.34. 21,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,185. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $244.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

