Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Gap Up to $87.40

Shares of Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.40, but opened at $91.00. Custodian REIT shares last traded at $87.94, with a volume of 119,476 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76.

About Custodian REIT (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

