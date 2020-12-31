Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $189.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $172.38 on Monday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,131 shares of company stock worth $6,852,033. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Mirova raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2,051.7% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 6,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Splunk by 35.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

