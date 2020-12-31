DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $876,637.55

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $876,637.55 and $82,016.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, Bitbox, SWFT and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00299458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.02058562 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,165,615,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, STEX, Bitmart, Bitbox and SWFT. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.