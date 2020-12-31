Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.39.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $286.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 93,484 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 90,191 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.