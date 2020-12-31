Degenerator Trading 2.8% Lower Today (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator token can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00344819 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00038940 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.01358235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002154 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

