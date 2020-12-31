Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €98.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12 month high of €132.10 ($155.41).

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

