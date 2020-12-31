Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Up 1.4%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41. 17,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 24,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.