DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $55,997.90 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039718 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002509 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

