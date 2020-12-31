Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.90

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 750312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DML. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$0.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.90 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

