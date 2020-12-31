DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading 10.4% Higher

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $28.01. 1,364,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 869% from the average session volume of 140,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1,587.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

