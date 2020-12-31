Desire Hits Market Capitalization of $23,813.91 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Desire has a total market capitalization of $23,813.91 and approximately $22,513.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Desire has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,988.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $739.60 or 0.02551355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00431377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.48 or 0.01188345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00541450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00221268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.