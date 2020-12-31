Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.30.

HLT opened at $110.18 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after purchasing an additional 720,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,323,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after purchasing an additional 212,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 407,295 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

