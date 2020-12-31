Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,108.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,108.89 ($40.62).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,660 ($47.82) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have purchased 872 shares of company stock worth $2,481,923 over the last three months.

LON DGE traded down GBX 95 ($1.24) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,896 ($37.84). 1,627,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,303. The company has a market cap of £67.73 billion and a PE ratio of 48.05. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,947.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,734.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

