Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

