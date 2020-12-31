Digitex City Trading 33.3% Lower This Week (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00293321 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.01982705 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

