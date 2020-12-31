DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $12.53 million and $1.25 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00038928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00274100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.18 or 0.01953981 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO.

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.