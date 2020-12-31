Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Financial Contrast

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Allison Transmission 16.00% 46.60% 7.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Allison Transmission’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.49 $2.08 billion N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.80 $604.00 million $4.86 8.85

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allison Transmission.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Allison Transmission pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allison Transmission has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allison Transmission 0 5 2 1 2.50

Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $45.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in the manufacture and sale of vehicle manufacturing equipment and other automobile related products; and provision of financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles; and offers energy vehicles and key assemblies. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

