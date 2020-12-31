DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 38.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $101,590.07 and $19,098.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 58.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00429202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

