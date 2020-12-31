Douglas R. Waggoner Sells 12,500 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $717.62 million, a P/E ratio of 112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 456,160 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 89,374 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

