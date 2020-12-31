DPW (NYSE:DPW) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Financial Survey

DPW (NYSE:DPW) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DPW and Impinj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW $26.51 million 2.89 -$32.91 million N/A N/A Impinj $152.84 million 6.31 -$22.99 million ($1.02) -40.93

Impinj has higher revenue and earnings than DPW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DPW and Impinj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A Impinj 0 2 4 0 2.67

Impinj has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.59%. Given Impinj’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Impinj is more favorable than DPW.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of DPW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Impinj shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of DPW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Impinj shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DPW has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impinj has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DPW and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW -134.62% -533.94% -55.08% Impinj -21.57% -14.90% -8.70%

Summary

Impinj beats DPW on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software offerings that include ItemSense, a system software that comprises enterprise-class RAIN deployment management, software-defined algorithms for transition detection, and APIs that enable application developers to build powerful IoT solutions. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

