Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. On average, analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -388.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

