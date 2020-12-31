Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUFRY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Dufry stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 19,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,460. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.57 and a beta of 1.77.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

