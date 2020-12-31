Dune Network (DUN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.15 Million

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Dune Network has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Dune Network has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $1,871.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00128617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00563783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00159167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00309380 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00084455 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 464,030,975 coins and its circulating supply is 366,241,159 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network.

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dune Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.