Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,502 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 819.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,087,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $102.00 to $106.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

