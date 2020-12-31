DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.34

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and traded as high as $11.42. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 76,139 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,765,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 1,490,597 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 124,225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KTF)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

