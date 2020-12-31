Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops One Day Volume of $57,641.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $48,541.39 and approximately $57,641.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00039797 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002507 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003380 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,842 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

